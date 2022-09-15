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“THEY THINK WE ARE STUPID” GLOBAL DEPOPULATION IN FULL SWING
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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156 views • September 15, 2022

WARNING !! GRAPHIC IMAGES!! GLOBAL DEPOPULATION IN FULL SWING AS ADULT DEATH SYNDROME SKYROCKETS EXT.

EVA VLAARDINGERBROEK ON 'SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME': “THEY THINK WE ARE STUPID” https://www.bitchute.com/video/Io74DBgH5PWo/

Airlines beginning ban vaccinated passengers due to deaths of so many pilots https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17566

SPRING 2022 AND ATHLETES ARE STILL DROPPING LIKE SACKS OF SH!T IN RECORD NUMBERS (DEATH JAB) https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17559 [VIDEO'S]

Long List of Some "vaccine victims": https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/12095

Doctors have jeopardized the credibility of their Hippocratic and nurses their Florence Nightingale Oaths through carrying out the COVID protocols. This is blood on their hands that will not wash off. https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/16619

VACCINE INDUCED HEART ATTACKS SPREADING TO THE UN-VACCINATED DUE TO SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING... https://www.bitchute.com/video/rCT0qZGwUPEb/ https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/14393 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/13898

THIS VACCINE IS A MURDER WEAPON! https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/13691 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/12373

THEY'RE NOW COMING OUT "WICKED" REACTIONS FROM COVID-19 VACCINES MAG BITTER TRUTH BITCHUTE CHANNEL https://www.bitchute.com/video/engvQpsSpCuX/

1 MILLION OR MORE DEAD. THEIR SCREAMS ARE BEING SILENCED BY THE MEDIA. IT IS MURDER. IT IS GENOCIDE. https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/14465

BOB SNOW - AIRLINE PILOT WHO HAD A HEART ATTACK ON THE FLIGHT DECK SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE FORCED VAX https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17567 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17566

ATHLETES ARE STILL DROPPING LIKE SACKS OF SH!T IN RECORD NUMBERS (DEATH JAB) https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17559

A Jaw-Dropping 769 Athletes have Collapsed While Competing Over The Past Year – “Avg. Age of Players Suffering Cardiac Arrest is JUST 23” https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17327

ATHLETE'S HEARTS FAILING (VACCINE INJURIES): 649 CARDIAC ARRESTS - 404 DEAD https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/15467

Heart damage in children below puberty has previously been virtually non existent, but it’s occurring right now, and there are no prizes for guessing why. https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/15792 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/15739

Autopsy cardiac findings from two teenage boys found dead in their beds 3 & 4 days post Pfizer dose #2 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/15487

Doctors have jeopardized the credibility of their Hippocratic and nurses their Florence Nightingale Oaths through carrying out the COVID protocols. This is blood on their hands that will not wash off. https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/16619 The United Nations hired 100,000 "information warriors" to push the Covid Jabs https://www.bitchute.com/video/N63kpAKy3gFg/ "Mysterious fibrous clots are showing up in people who have recently died" https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZQQW1RXATLxY/ https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21409

Doctor who got the hokey pokey drops dead https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sq5AFQTtWjy2/

Top Seed - "Feeling Unwell" Clot Shot Wins. https://www.bitchute.com/video/F68joniXPXoj/

SAD (Sudden Adult Death) Better Known As CV-19 Vaccine Depopulation https://www.bitchute.com/video/reY93B8r6Gns/

The fact that we are being Exterminated https://www.bitchute.com/video/LGIgmw5IEKD1/

MICROBIOLOGIST SAYS VACCINES WILL DECIMATE WORLD’S POPULATION https://www.bitchute.com/video/aE1PJPog8Alz/ 2021. https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21407 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21421?single https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21412 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21410?single https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21409 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21406

HUMANITY AT STAKE! "Mysterious fibrous clots are showing up in people who have recently died" https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZQQW1RXATLxY/ https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21409

Miami Dolphins VP "Died Suddenly" https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1GJru250nPa/

Singaporean Stops To Help Her Father - A Heart Attack https://www.bitchute.com/video/13NOmHYHBtwI/

Before & after her Frankenshot https://www.bitchute.com/video/cbxPV0nZXlcM/

Basketball director Kaila Chizer died suddenly 26yo

RECORD NUMBERS (DEATH JAB) https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/18799 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/18535 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/18058 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/17559 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21467 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21469 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Whb2KvyNLq8c/ https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21466 https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/21463 

Keywords
fdanwodepopulationglobal depopulationheart damagevaccine truthscovid vaccinationsspoiler alertclot shotvaccine victimspfizer document release
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