Cross Talk News





May 2, 2023





Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren and Edward detail the concerning connection between Israel and America's Elected officials. Did Epstein and the CIA hold blackmail operations over world leaders? Tune in to find out more.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2lq0hy-busted-jeffrey-epstein-met-with-head-of-cia-in-blackmail-mossad-operation.html



