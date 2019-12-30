HISTORY OF ISRAEL - TO WHOM BELONGS THE LAND?

The history of Israel starts with Abram, whose name the Lord changed later to Abraham. The Lord promised him that his descendants will be like the stars in heaven and that he will give his descendants the land of Canaan as an everlasting possession. God promised that He will confirm the covenant with Isaac, Abraham’s and Sarah’s son and later He will give Jacob a new name, Israel. Jacob’s 12 sons are the 12 tribes of Israel. After 400 years in Egypt the Lord lead His people into the promised land. As long as they obeyed the Lord they would prosper but if not He would give them into the hands of their enemies. This finally lead to the division of the kingdom, Israel the northern kingdom and Judea the southern kingdom. The northern kingdom was later conquered by the Assyrians and the southern kingdom by the Babylonians.



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Written by: Rev. Dr. John Tweedie and Chris Atkins

Music by: Laura Senko