Представяне на тиражната Книга Трета - 9.9.2022

КНИГА ТРЕТА на СТАМАТ в ТИРАЖ, ЦЕНА 60 ЛЕВА.
Тиражната книга е висококачествено пълноцветно дигитално отпечатана върху бяла офсетова хартия и е с ламинирани гланцови корици. Тиражните екземпляри са формат А4, състоят се от 94,000 думи напечатани върху 306 страници и 184 цветни колажа и снимки. Закупуват се от сайта https://stamat.org/ и се доставят в България безплатно по Спиди.
СТАМАТ
