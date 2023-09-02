Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO Flew Into A Rage┃US Firefinder Radars & Excalibur Shells are Useless Against The Russian Army
channel image
The Prisoner
8716 Subscribers
Shop now
231 views
Published Yesterday

Well, we have already entered the first day of autumn. And unfortunately for the West, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine still did not give any results. Throughout the summer, the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to achieve at least one strategic goal. Against this background, Western Russophobic experts, who are directly subordinate to Washington began to appear more and more often in the media space.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
uselessrussian armyus firefinder radarsus excalibur shells

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket