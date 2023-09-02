Well, we have already entered the first day of autumn. And unfortunately for the West, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine still did not give any results. Throughout the summer, the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to achieve at least one strategic goal. Against this background, Western Russophobic experts, who are directly subordinate to Washington began to appear more and more often in the media space.
