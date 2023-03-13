Foreign Mercenaries who tried to Escape from Bakhmut were Totally Destroyed by Russian Artillery!

Despite fierce resistance, the assault detachments of PMC "Wagner Group" continue to push the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the territory of Bakhmut. The withdrawal of some Ukrainian units from the city continues. And just a few hours ago, one of these detachments came under attack by Russian artillery. Despite the statements of the Kyiv regime about the need to keep Bakhmut and continue to hold this city at any cost, the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from the city continues. According to war correspondents, first of all, foreign mercenaries, special forces, and personnel units are being withdrawn from the city, replacing them with soldiers of territorial defense and mobilized conscripts. Today, according to war correspondents from the front, one of these detachments leaving Bakhmut came under attack by Russian artillery.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.