Despite fierce resistance, the assault detachments of PMC "Wagner Group" continue to push the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the territory of Bakhmut. The withdrawal of some Ukrainian units from the city continues. And just a few hours ago, one of these detachments came under attack by Russian artillery. Despite the statements of the Kyiv regime about the need to keep Bakhmut and continue to hold this city at any cost, the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from the city continues. According to war correspondents, first of all, foreign mercenaries, special forces, and personnel units are being withdrawn from the city, replacing them with soldiers of territorial defense and mobilized conscripts. Today, according to war correspondents from the front, one of these detachments leaving Bakhmut came under attack by Russian artillery.

Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN