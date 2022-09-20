The Rapture is the Next Big Event on God’s Timeline Proves Author Douglas Cobb

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There are roughly 12,000 people groups in the entire world, and out of those, the remaining 125 unreached tribes will hear the gospel by the end of 2022. Douglas Cobb, a managing partner of The Finishing Fund, believes that once these remaining people groups hear the name of Jesus, the Great Commission from Matthew 28 will be fulfilled, opening the door for the rapture to happen. Douglas points to key prophetic clues from Scripture in decoding when Jesus will return, which he thinks could occur within the next decade! Douglas’s book, And Then the End Will Come, is a great resource for studying the Scriptural promise and seeing Biblical evidence that Jesus is coming back very soon.
TAKEAWAYS
God’s final victory will be utter and complete, and there will not be one place left in the world where the kingdom of God doesn’t reach
Christians shouldn’t be afraid of Christ’s return - the Bible says that just one day in God’s kingdom will far surpass anything world-related
This generation may be the one that sees the fulfillment of the Great Commission and the return of Christ
Of the seven Biblical prophetic feasts, 4 have already been fulfilled with the Feast of Trumpets next on the list
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Download the Counter Culture Mom app: https://bit.ly/3SbWnpd
The Finishing Fund video: https://bit.ly/3QwRpSJ
And Then The End Will Come Book: https://bit.ly/3eFUi6E
🔗 CONNECT WITH AND THEN THE END WILL COME
Website: https://www.andthentheendwillcome.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AndThentheEndWillCome
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AndThentheEnd
🔗 CONNECT WITH THE FINISHING FUND
Website: https://www.finishingfund.org/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/