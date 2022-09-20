Create New Account
The Rapture is the Next Big Event on God’s Timeline Proves Author Douglas Cobb
73 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published 2 months ago |


There are roughly 12,000 people groups in the entire world, and out of those, the remaining 125 unreached tribes will hear the gospel by the end of 2022. Douglas Cobb, a managing partner of The Finishing Fund, believes that once these remaining people groups hear the name of Jesus, the Great Commission from Matthew 28 will be fulfilled, opening the door for the rapture to happen. Douglas points to key prophetic clues from Scripture in decoding when Jesus will return, which he thinks could occur within the next decade! Douglas’s book, And Then the End Will Come, is a great resource for studying the Scriptural promise and seeing Biblical evidence that Jesus is coming back very soon.



TAKEAWAYS


God’s final victory will be utter and complete, and there will not be one place left in the world where the kingdom of God doesn’t reach


Christians shouldn’t be afraid of Christ’s return - the Bible says that just one day in God’s kingdom will far surpass anything world-related


This generation may be the one that sees the fulfillment of the Great Commission and the return of Christ 


Of the seven Biblical prophetic feasts, 4 have already been fulfilled with the Feast of Trumpets next on the list



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Download the Counter Culture Mom app: https://bit.ly/3SbWnpd

The Finishing Fund video: https://bit.ly/3QwRpSJ 

And Then The End Will Come Book: https://bit.ly/3eFUi6E 


Keywords
godjesusraptureend timesthe great commissiontina griffincounter culture mom showand then the end will comedouglas cobbbiblical evidencethe finishing funds

