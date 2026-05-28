Key to Develop God's Life in You | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

You're invited to discover the highest love: Christ living in you. In this video, you’ll see how God’s life is breathed into you by the Spirit, how Zoe life flows as you behold His Word, and how you’re invited into intimate fellowship with the Father. Learn practical steps to develop this life today—time with God, worship, and daily drinking of the living water. You are VIP in God’s eternal plan to form a family and co-rule with Him.





Key to Develop God's Life in You

Prophetic Time | 6 April 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





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