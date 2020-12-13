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Bill Barr_Election Night 2020_ How Did That Happen?
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360 views • December 13, 2020
Data scientists uncover and call into question the many errors from election night.
Ask the right questions:
How many errors are too many? When do votes ever go negative? Who is responsible?
Download this video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/MGI5Y2
Ask the right questions:
How many errors are too many? When do votes ever go negative? Who is responsible?
Download this video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/MGI5Y2
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