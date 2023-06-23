EPISODE 325: BURDEN OF TRUTH

Joe Rogan Calls For “Hotez vs. Kennedy Jr.” Debate, Pot Grows to $2.6M; Jefferey Jaxen Reports - FDA Ignores Undeniable Evidence pilling up over COVID Jab and Myocarditis, and introducing Walensky’s Heir to CDC Director’s Chair, Mandy Cohen; Former Trump White House COVID Task Force Member gives incredible inside look into what was going on inside the administration’s embattled public health response.
Guests: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Scott Atlas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.