PRINCIPLES FOR DEALING WITH THE CHANGING WORLD ORDER BY RAY DALIO
What a great amount of research and well put together documentary this is. Well worth your time to get an insight into where we are heading. 

Key Sections:
1:33 - How I Learned to Anticipate the Future by Studying the Past
8:00 - Changing Orders
11:38 - The Big Cycle
18:26 - 500 Years of Big Cycles
18:45 - The Rise
26:16 - The Top
32:01- The Decline
39:39 - The Future

Keywords
goldsilverworld orderrecessionfinanceinflationirabanking crisis

