YOSHIKINDE

c 1979,2010 – Mike Caraway



1) Sittin in schoolhouses with lives of innocence and peace,

Thousands of children vaporized by the device of the beast,

Those who survived were told to hide the truth to hold their place,

While crime lords of the airwaves terrorize the human race,



REFRAIN: Yoshikinde, you know the night will see us home like the ocean,

Now won’t you reach over and please turn on the light?



2) Now micro metal ion salts and bionic fibers they spray,

To disrupt our freedom frequency, corrupt our DNA,

Our health degraded, selves invaded, we got to make our choice,

To watch them take down God’s creation or to raise our voice,



REFRAIN



3) I sat right by your side as you decided to awake,

I’m standin with you here prepared to make our final break,

We walk now in love on the warpath through this evil time,

We’ll run this course and keep the faith down to the finish line,



REFRAIN



4) With prayer and truth we share the proof of love that will stay free,

Against the killer enemy which manages the way we see,

Walkin across this valley, shadowed by the mask of fear,

Reach out to our spirit body who is always here.



REFRAIN