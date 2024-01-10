THE REAL JESUS - PART 11

The best way to deal with disagreements and conflicts is found in the teachings of Jesus (Matthew 18:15-17).
Although the Church world pays lip service to Bible teachings about conflict resolution, working through disagreements is essential if we are going to call ourselves Christian.
If you want good relationships and strong relationships, don't gossip; instead have the courage and integrity to bring any grievances you may have to the individual(s) concerned.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.