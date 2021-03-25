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The Bill Gates Vaccine Song
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949 views • March 25, 2021
Bill Gates performs his hit new single "The Vaccine Connection."
Original video by the Young Patriot Society: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrTNne5uzmnDP4_caxzwzNg
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605cc80c237ca860b8c895b1
Original video by the Young Patriot Society: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrTNne5uzmnDP4_caxzwzNg
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=605cc80c237ca860b8c895b1
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