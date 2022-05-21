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EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE OF THE LAST MILITANTS' TO EXIT FROM AZOVSTAL.- Hiding on the Territory of the "Azovstal" Plant. - 052022
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190 views • May 21, 2022
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE OF THE MILITANTS' EXIT FROM AZOVSTAL⚡️
Exclusive footage of the exit of the last Azov militants hiding on the territory of the Azovstal plant. Sent by a friend in Donetsk to UKR LEAKS.
Exclusive footage of the exit of the last Azov militants hiding on the territory of the Azovstal plant. Sent by a friend in Donetsk to UKR LEAKS.
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