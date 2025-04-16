BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

You did not know because we were censored. Thanks Sec Kennedy for stepping in for us!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 2 weeks ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

HIV was gain of function in 1983. Did you know your children were injected with HIV, in every single Hepatitis B vaccine? Did you know they got HIV, in every single polio vaccine? Did you know they got SARS-CoV2 in 2004? Did you know your flu vaccines were absolutely deadly? Did you know that? No, you didn't, because we were all censored. And Bobby stood and defended us all and accepted that job for we the people, for our lives, our fortune and our sacred honor. If that's not where you are, then that's why we want to show you these things, and thank you for that question.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/09/2025

Dr Judy Book Club Take5 Sec Kennedy’s Foreword of Plague of Corruption: https://x.com/i/spaces/1ynKOlPPMRqGR

Plague of Corruption:

- Print: plague-of-corruption-by-judy-mikovits-and-kent-heckenlively.html

- Audio: https://www.audible.com/pd/Plague-of-Corruption-Audiobook/1645552349

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

Keywords
healthvaccinesnewstruthhhskennedysecretarymikovitsbobby
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy