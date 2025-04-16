You did not know because we were censored. Thanks Sec Kennedy for stepping in for us!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



HIV was gain of function in 1983. Did you know your children were injected with HIV, in every single Hepatitis B vaccine? Did you know they got HIV, in every single polio vaccine? Did you know they got SARS-CoV2 in 2004? Did you know your flu vaccines were absolutely deadly? Did you know that? No, you didn't, because we were all censored. And Bobby stood and defended us all and accepted that job for we the people, for our lives, our fortune and our sacred honor. If that's not where you are, then that's why we want to show you these things, and thank you for that question.



Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/09/2025

Dr Judy Book Club Take5 Sec Kennedy’s Foreword of Plague of Corruption: https://x.com/i/spaces/1ynKOlPPMRqGR

