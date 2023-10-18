Create New Account
Nullify the National Police State: Top-5 to Opt Out
Thanks to a growing number of unconstitutional federal programs, local law enforcement in almost every jurisdiction has been drawn in as tools of a national police state the founders would’ve despised. But states aren’t required to participate, even under modern precedent. Here are 5 big areas where they can simply opt out and help bring this unconstitutional national police state to an end.

Path to Liberty: October 18, 2023

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionpolice statepolicelibertarian10th amendmentprohibitionnullifyasset forfeituremililtarization

