Nullify the National Police State: Top-5 to Opt Out

Thanks to a growing number of unconstitutional federal programs, local law enforcement in almost every jurisdiction has been drawn in as tools of a national police state the founders would’ve despised. But states aren’t required to participate, even under modern precedent. Here are 5 big areas where they can simply opt out and help bring this unconstitutional national police state to an end.
Path to Liberty: October 18, 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.