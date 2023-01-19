Create New Account
Tucker Carlson Destroys the NWO Clowns Attending the World Economic Forum
Prevent Global Genocide
Published Yesterday

(Jan 18, 2023) Fox News host Tucker Carlson gives his take on the World Economic Forum and its attendees on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'


Fox News: https://www.foxnews.com/video/6318881286112

