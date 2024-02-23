Father of Julian Assange, John Shipton & Maria Zeee on Infowars: Free Assange Now!

Maria Zeee on Infowars





Feb 23, 2024





Father of Julian Assange John Shipton joins Maria Zeee on The Alex Jones Show live from the UK in the midst of Assange’s last attempt to appeal extradition to the United States.





This originally aired on banned.video: https://banned.video/watch?id=65d5444fdcab3e9a7f31ff56





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate here.





Begin your journey to uncompromised privacy and save up to $500 on Zeee Media Above Phone Bundles. Visit Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/maria/





View Hope & Tivon’s EMF protection products and more via this link:





https://ftwproject.com/ref/468





Get high-quality faraday bags to shield your devices here:





https://prep123.com/collections/faraday-bags





Buy Stockman Steaks’ GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today: https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





Prepare for cyber attacks, communication outages, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit Satellite Phone Store today!





Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia’s leading supplier of gold and silver bullion.





To prepare you and your household for food shortages, power outages, off-grid supplies and more, head to Survival Supplies Australia.





US & Canada Residents: Prepare with emergency survival food, heirloom seeds and more at Heaven’s Harvest. Use promo code ‘MARIA’ for 5% off!





Visit The Wellness Company and get 5% off all products with promo code ‘MARIA’:





https://www.twc.health/?ref=ZpPYXhMJm_utMG





Dr. Zelenko saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and Zelenko Labs has launched Z-DTox which Dr. Zelenko advised would help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.





To order Dr. Zelenko’s products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4f6kyf-father-of-julian-assange-john-shipton-and-maria-zeee-on-infowars-free-assan.html