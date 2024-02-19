Woman suffers Pfizer VAXX poison induced PERICARDITIS

To add insult to injury, her house was destroyed in the Maui fires. Parents house destroyed, too.

###

"2022 💔 Looking back on this year is so bittersweet, the suffering, the medications, treatments, hospital and dr visits.. the days where I wanted to give up. I get choked up thinking about it all, but I am also just forever grateful to everyone who stood by my side, brought me food while I was on bed rest, rushed me to the hospital, cried with me, held my hand.. and endless more. for my mom who gave up her life to look after me and the boys. Having them cheer me up and look after me was the greatest gift because it kept me fighting to get better.. ❤️‍🩹🥺 2022 also brought me closer to God, and while I always believed I never knew how much I needed him until this year. While I’m still not 100% I’m getting better each day 🙏🏼 Thank you God for my continued healing, my amazing family, and beautiful friends may you bless them with all the good and magic in this world ♥️ every day is a blessing✨"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/Cm1FgRANtjd/

###

Nashville Angela

@angelanashtn

"Stephanie Evans got an exemption for dose two due to a “significant reaction” to her first Pfizer shot. DX was pericarditis."

8:13 AM · Jan 7, 2023

https://twitter.com/angelanashtn/status/1611757945418616832

###

Al Green - Everything's Gonna Be Alright

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=aD4IZ6O45G4

Mirrored - bootcamp

