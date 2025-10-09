BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Harry Fisher | Peace Deal, Vax Talk, Battleground Chicago | 10.9.25
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
151 followers
46 views • 21 hours ago

Buckle up, Patriots – it's a seismic Thursday on Joe Oltmann Untamed as President Trump's masterstroke shatters the deadlock in the Middle East! After over two grueling years of bloodshed, Israel and Hamas have inked Phase One of the ultimate Peace Plan – ALL hostages freed, troops withdrawing, and a durable truce on the horizon, brokered with Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey's heavy hitters. Trump's thunderous declaration? "BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" – a historic slam-dunk that's got even PA Senator John Fetterman, the lone Democrat warrior, charging full-throttle to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if Ukraine follows suit. But hold the cheers: the NFL's Super Bowl halftime bombshell has America raging! Bad Bunny – the anti-ICE agitator who bailed on his U.S. tour fearing raids and sat stone-faced through the National Anthem – snags the biggest stage? Enter TPUSA's epic counterpunch: an ALL-AMERICAN halftime showdown to reclaim our pride from the woke gridiron circus!


Crank the intensity as we unleash frontline firebrand Harry Fisher – a battle-hardened paramedic, Army and Air Force veteran, and unyielding COVID vaccine whistleblower who's paid the ultimate price for truth! Author of Safe and Effective, For Profit: A Paramedic's Story Exposing An American Genocide, Harry's expertise cuts like a scalpel through Big Pharma's veil: from whistleblowing on vaccine injuries crippling patients to the brutal backlash that cost him multiple jobs, he's the voice every skeptic needs. We'll grill him on the post-rollout health crises he's witnessed up close, the mandates gutting EMS staffing, and how RFK Jr. 's crusade for informed consent mirrors his own war stories. If you've questioned the jab's dark side or fought for medical freedom, Harry's raw, no-holds-barred takedown will light your fuse – don't miss this paramedic's righteous roar against the profit-driven machine!


We storm Chicago's chaos, where ANTIFA thugs – bankrolled by a $100M Democrat-laundered NGO web exposed by the White House – swarm ICE ops like locusts, turning deportations into street brawls! National Guard boots hit pavement organized interference: DHS hauls in illegals while gangbangers (110K strong, per FBI's Kash Patel) lurk in the shadows, locals cheer the crackdown, as woke Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. Pritzker screech "illegal!" as Stephen Miller fires back. We wrap with California gubernatorial hopeful Katie Porter's staffer-fueled meltdown – masks on, tempers off!


https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Support the Untamed Sponsors!


#Goldcopartner: Get Up to 10% in Free Silver, untamedgold.com


Join AMAC today for a complimentary 1-year membership, just for being part of

the Untamed family.

https://amac.us/secured/?utm_objective=membership_new


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

Products



Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW


Text UNTAMED to 89517 to get notified when we go live!

Text/Data rates may apply. Reply STOP to stop, HELP for help

