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QUIET SATURDAY MORNING 11/28/20
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25 views • November 28, 2020
Just a short video of how quiet & calm it is here in Hugo, MN @ O6:3Oam on the Saturday after Thanksgiving... In the midst of the first week of round 2 of the stay at home & no gathering orders, put in place by the gov of MN...
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