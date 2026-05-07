💥 Trump is not a madman - he’s the most honest face of US empire - Blumenthal

Max Blumenthal drew a straight line from NATO’s destruction of Yugoslavia to Trump’s terrorist threats against Iran — arguing that the problem is not one “crazy” president, but the entire US war machine.



💬 “Donald Trump is not just some maniacal, irrational aberration against an otherwise sober-minded leadership which favors negotiation.”



Blumenthal recalled that Joe Biden openly pushed bombing Serbia’s bridges and oil supplies — the same logic now repackaged by Trump against Iran.



💬 “He is the most honest face of the capitalist and, I would add, militant Zionist class that he serves.”



🤥 So no, Trump is not a glitch in the system. He is the system without the mask: the Epstein class, the US establishment, Biden 2.0, Obama 3.0 — same empire, uglier face.



☠️ From Yugoslavia to Gaza to Iran — the “US-led rules-based order” wrecks countries with total impunity, regardless of the president.

Source @Geopolitics Prime

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