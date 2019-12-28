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Scratch - Knoxville Game Design, November 2019
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2 views • December 28, 2019
http://www.knoxgamedesign.org/1266/scratch-knoxville-game-design-november-2019/
0:46 - Mail
2:44 - News: Dylan's Inktober, Chris Gardner's Extra Life, Mike Neel's Pico-8 tutorials, and Seige conference in Atlanta
11:46 - Levi's North Avenue Adventure, leaderboard updates
18:55 - Scratch (main presentation)
This month’s topic is Scratch. Scratch is a game development environment where visual code blocks are dragged and dropped instead of writing code. It is a good tool to introduce programming concept to people who have no coding experience.
Intro art by Dylan Wolf
Intro theme - Ride by PocketMaster
0:46 - Mail
2:44 - News: Dylan's Inktober, Chris Gardner's Extra Life, Mike Neel's Pico-8 tutorials, and Seige conference in Atlanta
11:46 - Levi's North Avenue Adventure, leaderboard updates
18:55 - Scratch (main presentation)
This month’s topic is Scratch. Scratch is a game development environment where visual code blocks are dragged and dropped instead of writing code. It is a good tool to introduce programming concept to people who have no coding experience.
Intro art by Dylan Wolf
Intro theme - Ride by PocketMaster
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