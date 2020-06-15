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Nurse at Queens NY Hospital Spills the Beans
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51 views • June 15, 2020
I am a retired RN who was a RRT as well. I intimately know about 'Ventilators'. This story is horrifying. Sadly, I thank God that I am no longer practicing.
The presenter proposes that people are being killed in this hospital where she works. She does appear to be correct and all to just bump up the charges to get the maximum dollars from indigent people who can be easily 'disappeared' and forgotten.
Criminally disgusting.
The presenter proposes that people are being killed in this hospital where she works. She does appear to be correct and all to just bump up the charges to get the maximum dollars from indigent people who can be easily 'disappeared' and forgotten.
Criminally disgusting.
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