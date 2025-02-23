Was King Hezekiah Better Off Dead?-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 23 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
King Hezekiah was a wonderful king, and honored in the Bible by the LORD. But Hezekiah had other ideas when God told him his life was about up, and pleaded with the LORD for more years. God gave him another 15 years, but when we see how it all turned out, maybe King Hezekiah would have been better off dead?