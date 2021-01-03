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Free Lecture on Aquaponics from my Basics of Aquaculture Course
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64 views • January 03, 2021
This video looks at all of the components and types of aquaponics systems. I also cover mineral deficiencies in aquaponics systems and water quality. This video contains info on all the different plants and fish that can be grown through aquaponics.
Class I teach online "Basics of Aquaculture"
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
Links for my book and my articles.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-no...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/rec...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/res...
Class I teach online "Basics of Aquaculture"
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/research-blog
Links for my book and my articles.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
https://thefishsite.com/articles/a-no...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/rec...
https://www.newaquatechpanama.com/res...
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