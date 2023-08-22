Create New Account
Catholic Priest SUES Pro-LGBT Church Leadership | Fr. John Harrington
John-Henry Westen


August 22, 2023


Fr. John Harrington was allegedly sexually harassed by the pro-LGBT academic dean of St. John's Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts, and — after attempting to report this injustice — Fr. Harrington was canceled by his bishop. Fr. Harrington had the courage to stand for virtue and the unchanging Catholic teaching on sexuality. Now, he finds himself on the frontlines in the battle against the LGBT agenda — suing the pro-LGBT activists who sought to victimize him. Fr. John Harrington explains his harrowing experiences at St. John’s Seminary and how the spread of the LGBT agenda continues to corrupt the leaders of the Catholic Church.


