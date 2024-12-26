Ben Carson Pushes The Common Good. SDA Drinks Vatican's Wine. Sunday Law Is Catholic Social Teaching

Ben Carson was one of the speakers at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2024 and he mentioned the Common Good while speaking to Evangelicals. Turning Point USA has become one of the most political groups rallying evangelicals to support Trump and his MAGA agenda. 20,000 gathered in Phoenix for Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2024.





Trump wants to stand side by side with Catholics and promote Catholic values like the Common Good and which is the cornerstone of Catholic Social Teaching. The Common Good is explained below in the Catholic Catechism:





In respecting religious liberty and the common good of all, Christians should seek recognition of Sundays and the Church's holy days as legal holidays. They have to give everyone a public example of prayer, respect, and joy and defend their traditions as a precious contribution to the spiritual life of society. If a country's legislation or other reasons require work on Sunday, the day should nevertheless be lived as the day of our deliverance which lets us share in this "festal gathering," this "assembly of the firstborn who are enrolled in heaven."125





Bald eagle officially declared US national bird after 250 years. The bald eagle is now officially the national bird of the US, after President Joe Biden signed a law on Christmas Eve bestowing the honour upon the white-headed and yellow-beaked bird of prey. The bird has been a national emblem in the US for years, appearing on the Great Seal of the US - used on US documents - since 1782.

But it had not been officially designated to be the national bird until Congress passed the bill last week, sending it to Biden's desk to be signed. Prophetic dreams and visions are apart of the 4th Angel in Bible Prophecy.





