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Dr. Andrew Wakefield interviewed by Paul Thomas MD -- Against the Wind: Doctors & Science Under Fire
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945 views • May 20, 2021
Dr. Paul kicks off the episode reminding us that informed consent allows anyone to hear the pros and the cons of a medical intervention. Though big money interests censor public information that is negative, that doesn’t mean the information isn’t worth hearing. In From the Heart, Dr. Paul shares that living the life we want is a daily choice, in spite of how things may seem. He sits oceanside in Hana with the message that when we are guided by love versus fear, we can all work cooperatively, no matter what our health decisions are.
Dr. Andrew Wakefield, film director and former surgeon from 6 generations of English doctors, defines his own history and explains how he was vilified for suggesting that doctors should listen and learn from their patients. To this day, needless harm has come to patients not protected by captured agencies that remain in denial. He has since embraced the power of film to share many important stories such as 1986: The Act, Who Killed Alex Spourdalakis and Vaxxed.
Dr. Andrew Wakefield, film director and former surgeon from 6 generations of English doctors, defines his own history and explains how he was vilified for suggesting that doctors should listen and learn from their patients. To this day, needless harm has come to patients not protected by captured agencies that remain in denial. He has since embraced the power of film to share many important stories such as 1986: The Act, Who Killed Alex Spourdalakis and Vaxxed.
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