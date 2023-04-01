X22 REPORT Ep. 3034a - The Economy Is Changing And The [CB] Cannot Stop It,The People Will Decide

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3034a - March 31, 2023
The Economy Is Changing And The [CB] Cannot Stop It,The People Will Decide
The [CB]/[WEF] agenda failed before it even got started. Trump and the patriots knew the playbook and countered and the [WEF] had no choice but to continue their agenda. Trump has already signaled that the economy will be easy to turn around. This can only be possible if the [CB] is removed.
