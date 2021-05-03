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Exposed: Lets Fact Check The Fact Checkers.
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52 views • May 03, 2021
Facebook’s Independent COVID Fact-checker Site FactCheck.org Funded By $1.9 Billion Vaccine Lobby
A so-called independent fact-checker website FactCheck.org is exposed to be funded by the same $1.9 billion vaccine lobby group that it is supposed to check.
A so-called independent fact-checker website FactCheck.org is exposed to be funded by the same $1.9 billion vaccine lobby group that it is supposed to check.
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