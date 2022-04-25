【Ukraine Rescue】An Irish Volunteer Says: When Money Talks, Truth Dies

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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/22/2022 An Irish volunteer interviewed by Nicole says: When money talks, truth dies. The mainstream media strictly censors people’s speech out of financial interests, so the voice of the New Federal State of China and the true voice of the mainland Chinese people cannot be spread out.