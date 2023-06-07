Create New Account
Tyranny and Resistance
Fritz Berggren
Published a day ago

Gideon was the least member of the lowest family in the smallest tribe. But with God's help and his willingness to risk he life he freed his race from the alien tyrants. We need Gideon's today. Do not wait for the "leaders." You are it!

libertytyrannytotalitarianismgideon

