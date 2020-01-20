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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ΟΛΟΚΑΥΤΩΜΑ στην ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΑΠΑΤΗ 6.000.000 ΑΝΥΠΑΡΚΤΑ ΚΡΕΜΑΤΟΡΙΑ & ΘΑΛΑΜΟΙ ΑΕΡΙΩΝ
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133 views • January 20, 2020
ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΙΚΟ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ για το ΟΛΟΚΑΥΤΩΜΑ με ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΑ ΦΩΤΙΑ για την ΑΠΑΤΗ των ΘΑΛΑΜΩΝ ΑΕΡΙΩΝ ΚΡΕΜΑΤΟΡΙΩΝ που ΗΤΑΝ ΘΑΛΑΜΟΙ ΜΕ ΝΤΟΥΖΙΕΡΕΣ & τα ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΜΑΤΑ ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙΔΩΝ για τα ΑΝΥΠΑΡΚΤΑ ΘΥΜΑΤΑ των 6.000.000 ΕΒΡΑΙΩΝ ΣΤΑ ΣΤΡΑΤΟΠΕΔΑ ΣΥΓΚΕΝΤΡΩΣΗΣ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΑΣ απο το 1941-45.
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