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"Jesus" helped w/some oppo research that Frank LaRose is not serving OHIO it's the reverse.
Ohio's Voice
Ohio's Voice
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0 view • February 24, 2022
https://www.MARASforohio.com
https://www.ToreSays.com

Frank LaRose of House LaRose
House LaRose alcoholic beverages FUND JOBS OH
And then that funding comes back to you and Mike DeWine in contributions.
#moneywash101
You silenced the voices of OHIOANS with corrupt antics during elections.

Mark ZuckerBOOK FACEBOOK DOLLARS made it better though....

FRANK bought dominion machines.
FRANK LIED and said the machines don't connect to the internet.
FRANK is not serving the people of Ohio - he is SELF-serving.
Frank where did that First Energy Money go?
Possibly the foundations registered at your agency that you are NOT paying attention to?
Or Wexner's shell companies that assisted EPSTEIN?
#ElectionTheft Began in OHIO circa 2004
Let's start at the beginning.

https://www.OhiosVoice.com
Keywords
jesusohiotoresecretaryofstatetoresaystoremarasfranklaroseterpsehoremarasmarashouseoflarose
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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