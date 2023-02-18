LET THIS VIDEO ENLIGHTEN YOU........ DEATH IS NOT THE END!



JOHN 18: 36 Yeshua answered, “My Kingdom is not an earthly kingdom. If it were, my followers would fight to keep me from being handed over to the Jewish leaders. But my Kingdom is not of this world.”



JOHN 10: 16 I have other sheep that are not of this sheep pen. I must bring them also. They too will listen to my voice, and there shall be one flock and one shepherd.



ROMANS 10: 13 For “whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

