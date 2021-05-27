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Trudeau's infamous answer-no-answer
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41 views • May 27, 2021
Notice that he doesn't care about Canadians because he TOTALLY side-steps the question. He made it all about China and Asia but NOT A WORD about his own people. He hates you people, please understand this. He's consistently lied and sold his land and it's people to the deep state. He needs to leave!
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