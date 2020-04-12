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Yiska Warrior Watchman - Revelations 1, Ezekiel 3
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5 views • April 12, 2020
Yiska shares in this Video how she became a Watchman in Ezekiel 3:16-27
and a Conquering Warrior in Revelations 6:1-2
Bootcamp Training for Warriors, who wants to be a Watchman???
Counting the Cost of Being a Watchman
Offering a Sacrifice - Fasting from sleep or eat
Saying Yes, Believing Obeying
Spirit does all the WORK, you just glide
and a Conquering Warrior in Revelations 6:1-2
Bootcamp Training for Warriors, who wants to be a Watchman???
Counting the Cost of Being a Watchman
Offering a Sacrifice - Fasting from sleep or eat
Saying Yes, Believing Obeying
Spirit does all the WORK, you just glide
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