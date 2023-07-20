Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Were Job's Counselors Good or Bad?
channel image
The Berean Call
129 Subscribers
4 views
Published a day ago

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/were-jobs-counselors-really-all-bad


More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Tom:

Dave, there are lots of verses early in Job by these so-called, Job’s Comforters, sarcastically.For example, Job 5:7 says, “Yet man is born unto trouble, as the sparks fly upward.”But then, the person that wrote this points out Job 42:7, 8, God is really taking Eliphaz to task.He says, “My wrath is kindled against thee, and against thy two friends:for ye have not spoken of me the thing that is right, as my servant Job hath.”So, it can be a little bit confusing.


Dave:

Yeah, it can be, the Bible is the Word of God, but everything in it is not God’s words.I mean, you don’t have to go far for that---“You won’t really die, the serpent said”---that’s in the Bible.


Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall

Keywords
bibledave huntberean callta mcmahon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket