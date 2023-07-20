Were Job's Counselors Good or Bad?

Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/were-jobs-counselors-really-all-bad





Tom:

Dave, there are lots of verses early in Job by these so-called, Job’s Comforters, sarcastically.For example, Job 5:7 says, “Yet man is born unto trouble, as the sparks fly upward.”But then, the person that wrote this points out Job 42:7, 8, God is really taking Eliphaz to task.He says, “My wrath is kindled against thee, and against thy two friends:for ye have not spoken of me the thing that is right, as my servant Job hath.”So, it can be a little bit confusing.





Dave:

Yeah, it can be, the Bible is the Word of God, but everything in it is not God’s words.I mean, you don’t have to go far for that---“You won’t really die, the serpent said”---that’s in the Bible.





