Dr. SHIVA LIVE: Elon Musk Is Concealing the Government Portal Until Elizabeth Warren Legalizes It
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live 1/4/2023
Dr. SHIVA LIVE: Elon Musk Is Concealing the Government Portal Until Elizabeth Warren Legalizes It In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email discusses the reality that the entire #TwitterFiles is a distraction so Elon Musk can conceal the Government Portal. which is illegal. Musk cannot go against the government, and is waiting for Elizabeth Warren to pass legislation to legalize it. Time to remove our rose-colored glasses and realize what we need to do to win back freedom (WinbackFreedom.com) Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter - to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" - by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS - to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. You are also invited to attend an On-Line OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA THURSDAYS at 11AM and 8PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drvashiva
