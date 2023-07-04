Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
France Burning Is An Antifa + Communist Move - Not Migrant Riots - And Have Spread To Belgium And Swizerland
channel image
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
48 Subscribers
93 views
Published Yesterday

Why is the mainstream media not talking about this. Who exactly is burning down France. Let's discuss this.

Make sure to check out my book https://a.co/d/j9o07Ch“Born Again As Kings – the end of satan and the beginning of God’s Kings” available on Amazon

Then connect to my list for updates here https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Download all the past podcasts audios here: https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.libsyn.com

Join the family and learn some skills today to get off grid! https://theoffgridlifestyle.com

Learn how to install your own solar systems with my personal hands on training https://solarprepped.com


Learn one of the major keys to the success I have seen in my life – the power of IMAGINATION visit https://learntoimaginate.com


And don't forget every Monday 7pm CST LIVE "The Kingdom Round Table" live Bible discussions at https://rumble.com/c/KingdomRoundTable


Places to follow:

Podcast: Search “Kingdom Business Lifestyle – Cory Gray”

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/kingdombusinesslifestyle

FB: https://www.facebook.com/mentallycaptivated

Twitter: @CoryDGray888

Gab: @plantman888

Gab TV: search “Kingdom Business Lifestyle – Cory Gray

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kingdombiz


To support the broadcast the most important thing is to get my book and check out one of my courses https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com


You can reach out to me at [email protected] I love to hear from you all!


Cory Gray

“We Take Over The World For Jesus!”

Keywords
antifacommunismfrance riotsfrench protestsfrance burningwhat is happening in franceswitzerland riotsbelgium riots

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket