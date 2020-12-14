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The Great Reset - It's Not Just Economics It's You : Max Igan
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122 views • December 14, 2020
Max Igan - The Crowhouse - December 14th, 2020.

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

This Is Completely Beyond Our Capabilities:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJFzu_kxXQ8&;feature=youtu.be

Disability By Design: Covid-19, Titanium Dioxide and Electromagnetic Radiation:
https://thelightpaper.co.uk/assets/pdf/The-Light-Issue-4-Web-Optimised.pdf (Page 16)

Protesters in France have cemented the government building:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXrxmTVXSVQ

Smoke bombs & firecrackers | Violent protests in Albania after fatal police shooting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF1YPxA41QA

Australia Scraps Billion Dollar Coronavirus Vaccine After Participants Test HIV Positive:
https://greatgameindia.com/australia-scraps-coronavirus-vaccine/

Canada Stand for Thee:
https://stand4thee.com/

Dr. Dennis Modry writes an open letter to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney calling for an end to lockdowns and mandatory mask laws:
https://www.westernstandardonline.com/2020/12/must-read-open-letter-from-a-doctor-to-jason-kenney/

Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful”:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/20/portuguese-court-rules-pcr-tests-unreliable-quarantines-unlawful/

Smoke bombs & firecrackers | Violent protests in Albania after fatal police shooting:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vF1YPxA41QA

IT’S HERE: REMOVING KIDS FROM HOMES South Australia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rwj5ddcwzE&;feature=youtu.be

Australia Scraps Billion Dollar Coronavirus Vaccine After Participants Test HIV Positive:
https://greatgameindia.com/australia-scraps-coronavirus-vaccine/

Palm Beach County COVID app: Big investment, few users:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6Vmb1QV4BM&;list=WL

‘You will own nothing, and you will be happy’: Warnings of ‘Orwellian’ Great Reset:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6Vmb1QV4BM&;list=WL

Support Rick Simpson
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-rick-simpson

COPS FOR COVID TRUTH:
https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
DO NOT TAKE THE COVID VACCINE!!!

Mirrored from - The Crowhouse - Bitchute

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
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Keywords
vaccinesnwomax iganprotestspcr testscovid1984the crowhousethe great reset
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