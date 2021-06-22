Evolution & Depopulation - Viruses & Vaccines & Hybrids - Enlightenment

I believe that Evolution is their answer for the coming, inevitable Apocalypse, and a "good" reason for Depopulation.



If there's impending doom, which may kill most of the people anyway, they may seek to force us to "evolve", so that even though many will die during the process, they were going to die anyway, but at least now a few could become Super-Human and survive.



But if you're going to have Super-Humans, then you must also have a way of being able to control them, or terminate them at will, and I believe that this is were the Sovereign Artificial Intelligence (godAI) and biobots / nanobots come into play.



In fact, the Evolution is highly likely automated (as with the speech at the Singularity Summit) by "The AI". It could program organic nanobots (xenobots) and evolve the virus by altering its DNA, as it could go through several alteration simulations in a short time...and China has achieved Quantum Internet. It could also program the xenobots to alter our DNA by Gene Therapy, to try to drive us to evolve. So in fact The AI takes man through the final evolution stage, making it god.



Note:

The quality gets better when I'm reading from what's on the screen, and whilst I discuss, it may not be very good quality.

Also, I had tried to upload, but faced a lot of copyright issues, and the video was blocked...so i especially redid the part around around 26 - 33 mins.