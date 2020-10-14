BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

** Obama, Biden and Hillary Sent 152 Billion Dollars as a Cover-Up for the Deaths of Seal Team 6 **
Metatron's Cube
Metatron's Cube
1140 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • October 14, 2020
** EXPLOSIVE: UPDATE- CIA Whistleblower Exposes Biden’s Alleged Role with the Deaths of Seal Team- Claims to have Documented Proof **
BREAKING: In this article is a full interview of a CIA Whistleblower, Allan Harrow Parrot, who is being interviewed by Charles Woods and Nicholas Noe. It surfaced on Sunday and shows the three talking about the blackmail /extortion of $152 Billion US dollars, that was sent to Iran to cover up the deaths of Seal Team 6 by the Obama/Biden administration.
Parrot, a former CIA agent, has extensive experience with the intelligence community, and he is planning on releasing documents this week on what he said are going to uncover “numerous crimes sprees”.
The following are updates that have unfolded since the article was originally published:
UPDATES 10/13 President Trump retweeted this article. 10/12 the maker of the videos below, toward the end of this article, confirm in this footage, that the documents have now been delivered to a “Congress Person” for evaluation:
https://djhjmedia.com/kari/explosive-cia-whistleblower-exposes-bidens-alleged-role-with-the-deaths-of-seal-team-claims-to-have-documented-proof/
Anna Khait joins Gary Franchi to breakdown her bombshell tweet that is going viral across the web, “BREAKING: Allen Harrow Parrot (CIA whistleblower) tells Charles Woods (father of Tyrone Woods killed in Benghazi) that Obama and Biden sent Iran 152 Billion Dollars as a cover-up for the deaths of Seal Team 6. Allen said that ALL of the proof will come out: documents and audio.” She's heard the audio and it implicates top Obama officials.
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCybWf1g9K8&;t=1486s
Keywords
irantrumpcurrent eventsobamapoliticalbidenhillaryextortionwhistleblowercover uptweetsbillionsblackmailseal team six
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI arrests government contractor in Substack leak case, signaling tougher stance on national security breaches

FBI arrests government contractor in Substack leak case, signaling tougher stance on national security breaches

Willow Tohi
Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
Two Marines Sue Pentagon for $5 Million Over Alleged Data Breach

Two Marines Sue Pentagon for $5 Million Over Alleged Data Breach

Garrison Vance
Major Internet Security Scare: Government Websites in Europe Go Offline After PHP Vulnerability Disclosure

Major Internet Security Scare: Government Websites in Europe Go Offline After PHP Vulnerability Disclosure

Edison Reed
Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Douglas Harrington
How a simple freezer hack is helping seniors and shoppers beat high prices and food waste

How a simple freezer hack is helping seniors and shoppers beat high prices and food waste

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy