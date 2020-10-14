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** Obama, Biden and Hillary Sent 152 Billion Dollars as a Cover-Up for the Deaths of Seal Team 6 **
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100 views • October 14, 2020
** EXPLOSIVE: UPDATE- CIA Whistleblower Exposes Biden’s Alleged Role with the Deaths of Seal Team- Claims to have Documented Proof **
BREAKING: In this article is a full interview of a CIA Whistleblower, Allan Harrow Parrot, who is being interviewed by Charles Woods and Nicholas Noe. It surfaced on Sunday and shows the three talking about the blackmail /extortion of $152 Billion US dollars, that was sent to Iran to cover up the deaths of Seal Team 6 by the Obama/Biden administration.
Parrot, a former CIA agent, has extensive experience with the intelligence community, and he is planning on releasing documents this week on what he said are going to uncover “numerous crimes sprees”.
The following are updates that have unfolded since the article was originally published:
UPDATES 10/13 President Trump retweeted this article. 10/12 the maker of the videos below, toward the end of this article, confirm in this footage, that the documents have now been delivered to a “Congress Person” for evaluation:
https://djhjmedia.com/kari/explosive-cia-whistleblower-exposes-bidens-alleged-role-with-the-deaths-of-seal-team-claims-to-have-documented-proof/
Anna Khait joins Gary Franchi to breakdown her bombshell tweet that is going viral across the web, “BREAKING: Allen Harrow Parrot (CIA whistleblower) tells Charles Woods (father of Tyrone Woods killed in Benghazi) that Obama and Biden sent Iran 152 Billion Dollars as a cover-up for the deaths of Seal Team 6. Allen said that ALL of the proof will come out: documents and audio.” She's heard the audio and it implicates top Obama officials.
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCybWf1g9K8&;t=1486s
BREAKING: In this article is a full interview of a CIA Whistleblower, Allan Harrow Parrot, who is being interviewed by Charles Woods and Nicholas Noe. It surfaced on Sunday and shows the three talking about the blackmail /extortion of $152 Billion US dollars, that was sent to Iran to cover up the deaths of Seal Team 6 by the Obama/Biden administration.
Parrot, a former CIA agent, has extensive experience with the intelligence community, and he is planning on releasing documents this week on what he said are going to uncover “numerous crimes sprees”.
The following are updates that have unfolded since the article was originally published:
UPDATES 10/13 President Trump retweeted this article. 10/12 the maker of the videos below, toward the end of this article, confirm in this footage, that the documents have now been delivered to a “Congress Person” for evaluation:
https://djhjmedia.com/kari/explosive-cia-whistleblower-exposes-bidens-alleged-role-with-the-deaths-of-seal-team-claims-to-have-documented-proof/
Anna Khait joins Gary Franchi to breakdown her bombshell tweet that is going viral across the web, “BREAKING: Allen Harrow Parrot (CIA whistleblower) tells Charles Woods (father of Tyrone Woods killed in Benghazi) that Obama and Biden sent Iran 152 Billion Dollars as a cover-up for the deaths of Seal Team 6. Allen said that ALL of the proof will come out: documents and audio.” She's heard the audio and it implicates top Obama officials.
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rCybWf1g9K8&;t=1486s
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