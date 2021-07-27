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EP 121: Come Sail Away...to the Bermuda Triangle
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17 views • July 27, 2021
This week we decided to dive a little deeper into the Bermuda Triangle. We look at how it got its name, some of the more famous strange disappearances that have happened there, theories of what this mysterious triangle is, and some more likely reasons for what has been causing ships, planes, and people to vanish. Is it aliens? Is it giant waves? Is it wormholes? We talk about all of that and more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links:
Bermuda Triangle Secrets Revealed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsNPFc8SQmQ
Into the Bermuda Triangle: Pursuing the Truth Behind the World's Greatest Mystery by Gian Quasar: https://www.amazon.com/Into-Bermuda-Triangle-Pursuing-Greatest/dp/0071452176/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&;keywords=gian+quasar&qid=1627427296&sr=8-3
Contact Monique for a hypnosis session: [email protected]
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Bermuda Triangle Secrets Revealed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FsNPFc8SQmQ
Into the Bermuda Triangle: Pursuing the Truth Behind the World's Greatest Mystery by Gian Quasar: https://www.amazon.com/Into-Bermuda-Triangle-Pursuing-Greatest/dp/0071452176/ref=sr_1_3?dchild=1&;keywords=gian+quasar&qid=1627427296&sr=8-3
Contact Monique for a hypnosis session: [email protected]
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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