Migrant Workers Gathering Together Demanding Their Unpaid Salaries, One of Them Injured by Car

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In the morning of Oct 21, a couple of migrant workers are gathering together pulling a banner and demanding their unpaid salaries on the building site on Boyuecheng Project of Country Garden in Heze city, Shandong province. One migrant worker was crushed and injured by a car of the head of the project.