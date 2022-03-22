Warroom: CCP Is Underwriting the Ukraine War Financially and Backing Up Russia With Military Equipment

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03/18/2022 Rebekah Koffler, an integellence expert on Russia, believes China is helping Russia significantly with money and military equipment. She doesn’t think Xi Jinping and Biden wil cooperate. China is trying to replace the dollar as a reserve currency and Biden’s leadership is encouraging it while eroding the market’s confidence in the dollar.