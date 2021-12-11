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Women 'Pastors' are a Judgement of God!
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156 views • December 11, 2021
Controversial Street Preacher Miguel Hayworth makes a compelling case against female pastors so called. He calls them to repent and step down. Women holding authority over men in the Church is abomination and the fruit of feminist ideology from the pit of Hell itself!
Filmed in Milton Keynes this concise and informative interview denounces female Church leadership such as Joyce Meyer. Feminism and Feminist ideology is an abomination and simply an arm of a Marxist revolution taking place in our Churches today.
Filmed in Milton Keynes this concise and informative interview denounces female Church leadership such as Joyce Meyer. Feminism and Feminist ideology is an abomination and simply an arm of a Marxist revolution taking place in our Churches today.
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