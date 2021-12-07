© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ivermectin uses in Japan (Dr. John Campbell)
Follow
3
Share
Report
709 views • December 07, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/07/how-sub-saharan-africa-avoids-covid.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211207_HL2&mid=DM1060397&rid=1343660977
https://www.youtube.com/embed/E1GF0H9V_1g?wmode=transparent&;rel=0
Factors That May Influence the Infection Rate
There are several factors that may influence the infection rates in Africa. In the video above, Dr. John Campbell points to the dramatic reduction in COVID-19 cases in Japan that began in August, just 12 days after doctors were allowed to legally prescribe ivermectin to their patients.29
Using Google Translate,30 Campbell learned Dr. Haruo Ozaki, chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, had taken notice of the low number of infections and deaths in Africa where many use ivermectin prophylactically31 and as the core strategy to treat onchocerciasis,32 a parasitic disease also known as river blindness. More than 99% of people infected live in 31 African countries.
Other medications that are commonly available in Africa have also demonstrated effectiveness against COVID-19. For example, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have long been used in the treatment and prevention of malaria.33 Zelenko has published successful results using hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19.
Malaria is one of the leading causes of death in many developing nations in Africa. The illness is triggered by a parasite carried by an infected female mosquito34 and characterized by flu-like symptoms. Delays in treatment increase the severity of the illness and the risk of death. According to the WHO35 there were 219 million cases of malaria diagnosed in 2017 and 92% of those were in the African region.
Finally, Artemisia annua, also known as sweet wormwood, is an herb used in combination therapies to treat malaria.36 It was used in traditional Chinese medicine for more than 2,000 years to treat fever. Today artemisinin, a metabolite of Artemisia, is the current therapeutic option for malaria. The plant has also been studied since the 2003 SARS outbreak for the treatment of coronaviruses, with good results.
As the BBC39 points out, the average age in most African countries is much lower than in the rest of the world. Since many who have died are over the age of 80, and the median age in Africa is 19 years, infections are far less likely to result in death. Only 3% of the population is over age 65 as compared to 16.9% in North America40 and 19.2% in Europe.
In addition, residential care facilities for the elderly are rare in most African countries.42 Weather may also play a part in who gets COVID: Early in the pandemic, researchers from the University of Maryland43,44 discovered there was a correlation between the spread of COVID-19 and temperature, humidity and latitude. They found the virus appears to spread better when humidity and temperatures drop.
In addition, temperate weather and sunny skies such as those you see in Africa increase the likelihood that a population will have optimal levels of vitamin D. Researchers have discovered that maintaining optimal levels of vitamin D reduces the potential for infection and lowers the risk of severe disease
https://www.youtube.com/embed/E1GF0H9V_1g?wmode=transparent&;rel=0
Factors That May Influence the Infection Rate
There are several factors that may influence the infection rates in Africa. In the video above, Dr. John Campbell points to the dramatic reduction in COVID-19 cases in Japan that began in August, just 12 days after doctors were allowed to legally prescribe ivermectin to their patients.29
Using Google Translate,30 Campbell learned Dr. Haruo Ozaki, chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association, had taken notice of the low number of infections and deaths in Africa where many use ivermectin prophylactically31 and as the core strategy to treat onchocerciasis,32 a parasitic disease also known as river blindness. More than 99% of people infected live in 31 African countries.
Other medications that are commonly available in Africa have also demonstrated effectiveness against COVID-19. For example, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have long been used in the treatment and prevention of malaria.33 Zelenko has published successful results using hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19.
Malaria is one of the leading causes of death in many developing nations in Africa. The illness is triggered by a parasite carried by an infected female mosquito34 and characterized by flu-like symptoms. Delays in treatment increase the severity of the illness and the risk of death. According to the WHO35 there were 219 million cases of malaria diagnosed in 2017 and 92% of those were in the African region.
Finally, Artemisia annua, also known as sweet wormwood, is an herb used in combination therapies to treat malaria.36 It was used in traditional Chinese medicine for more than 2,000 years to treat fever. Today artemisinin, a metabolite of Artemisia, is the current therapeutic option for malaria. The plant has also been studied since the 2003 SARS outbreak for the treatment of coronaviruses, with good results.
As the BBC39 points out, the average age in most African countries is much lower than in the rest of the world. Since many who have died are over the age of 80, and the median age in Africa is 19 years, infections are far less likely to result in death. Only 3% of the population is over age 65 as compared to 16.9% in North America40 and 19.2% in Europe.
In addition, residential care facilities for the elderly are rare in most African countries.42 Weather may also play a part in who gets COVID: Early in the pandemic, researchers from the University of Maryland43,44 discovered there was a correlation between the spread of COVID-19 and temperature, humidity and latitude. They found the virus appears to spread better when humidity and temperatures drop.
In addition, temperate weather and sunny skies such as those you see in Africa increase the likelihood that a population will have optimal levels of vitamin D. Researchers have discovered that maintaining optimal levels of vitamin D reduces the potential for infection and lowers the risk of severe disease
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.